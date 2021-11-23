Gastroscopy remains the only way to definitively diagnose EGUS, although studies show that the histological degree of ulceration (especially in the glandular stomach) can be underestimated7,8. This might explain why some horses appear to respond to treatment despite the apparent absence of visible lesions in the stomach. Assessment of the clinical significance of visible lesions should never be based on endoscopic findings alone, but should include use, history and clinical signs6.