Jansson et al (2021) looked at whether straw could be used as an alternative feed source to hay. Straw has historically been implicated in the induction of ulcers, but their study indicated that a 50% straw diet would not induce ulcers while improving weight loss and insulin peaks. It should be noted that this was a very small sample size (n=6) and, therefore, care should be taken when interpreting and implementing these results.