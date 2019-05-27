Whether these products do exert a positive effect on horses is still relatively unknown as the strength of evidence in research is weak. In assessing their effect on foals, some studies showed an increased risk of diarrhoea, while others a decreased risk. In adult horses, many studies have shown no improvement in diarrhoea rate, severity, duration or shedding of infectious aetiologies, while the most positive studies have only shown a reduction in the severity of diarrhoea, but not duration or outcome of cases. Therefore, their use should be undertaken in light of the lack of definitive research, as well as consideration of the poor regulatory control of their production.