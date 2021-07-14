When viruses evolve beyond vaccine capabilities for protection, large outbreaks can be seen, as was the case in 2003 in the UK. With vaccine updates potentially taking many years to reach end users, it is paramount to detect and evaluate important viral changes quickly when they are first emerging, to continue to monitor them closely, and to allow the required vaccine developments and updates in as timely a manner as possible. This highlights the importance of ongoing surveillance and how veterinary surgeons attending horses day to day are critical to this effort, through contributing samples for diagnostic testing and any positives contributing valuable surveillance data.