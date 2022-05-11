Although a licensed medicine should be the first choice for treating any medical condition, if another product is more suitable for an individual horse, that product can be used if there is “clinical justification” for doing so, for example, if not taking the licensed medicine could lead to welfare issues/a decline in a horse’s clinical condition. Some horses will not eat pergolide tablets in any form, or may need dosing increments less than what some tablets can be split into. The pergolide paste can be dispensed in 0.2mg increments and being molasses-flavoured has been found to be readily accepted by horses in trials21.