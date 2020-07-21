Various theories have been postulated to explain the potential relationship between hyperinsulinaemia/ID and laminitis13. The current most popular theory that has some supportive evidence is that, while at physiological concentrations insulin preferentially binds to the insulin receptor, at high concentrations insulin can bind and activate the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R)14. Therefore, hyperinsulinaemia may result in overstimulation of IGF-1R-mediated cell proliferation, which, in turn, could potentially weaken the lamellar suspensory apparatus triggering the onset of clinical signs15.