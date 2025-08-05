Velagliflozin is only commercially available in an oral formulation for cats; however, it has been used in equine experimental studies. Following a four-week, placebo-controlled trial treatment (n=4 control and n=4 treated horse; 0.1mg/kg to 1mg/kg once daily orally), glucose and insulin responses to an OST, plasma leptin concentrations and bodyweight were all reduced35. In a second study, treatment with velagliflozin (0.3mg/kg once daily orally for three weeks) lowered postprandial insulin and glucose concentrations and prevented laminitis development in 12 ponies with ID, but normoglycaemia, which were fed a challenge diet high in NSC for up to 18 days, compared to 37 similar but untreated ponies27. In a third study, 24 ponies with ID and normoglycaemia were treated with velagliflozin at the same dose for 16 weeks and fed a maintenance diet28. Postprandial serum insulin concentrations were significantly decreased at week 16, but not week eight, and had returned to pre-treatment values four weeks after withdrawal of treatment with no rebound effect; bodyweight remained unchanged. While anecdotal reports exist of using empagliflozin to aid management of ID in horses, no reports have been published in the scientific literature. A single publication has reported use of dapagliflozin (0.02mg/kg once daily orally) in 34 horses32; basal insulin concentrations, modified Obel lameness grade, bodyweight, body condition score and cresty neck score all significantly decreased from day 0 to day 7 and day 30.