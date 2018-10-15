Most horses, even with increased energy demands, would require 1.5% to 2% dry matter (DM)/kg bodyweight/day. Most recommendations are as DM to try to reduce the variation between hay, haylage and so on. At a basic level, the absolute minimum a horse can be fed under dieting conditions is 1% DM/kg bodyweight/day, but this should only be done under veterinary supervision. When under strict restriction of feed, especially if the forage is being soaked, a balancer must be added to the diet to ensure the horse does not become deficient in any essential minerals/vitamins. This can normally be provided at the recommended amount per product, but will often be around 100g/100kg bodyweight/day.