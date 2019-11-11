Recommendations for the use of levothyroxine are not evidence-based, but derived from extensive clinical experience in the US where a three-month to six-month duration of treatment at a dosage of 0.1mg/kg orally once daily is recommended. Treatment is continued until target BWT has been reached – at which point the dose is decreased by 50% to 0.05mg/kg for two weeks, before being reduced by 50% again to 0.025mg/kg for a further two weeks prior to discontinuing treatment57.