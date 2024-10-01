The use of digital tools and online resources can further enhance the support provided. By offering access to educational materials, forums for owner support and tools for tracking progress, RVNs can ensure that owners are well-equipped to manage their horse’s weight effectively. These resources can be particularly valuable for owners who may not have easy access to veterinary services or who need additional guidance between visits (Avonvale Equine Vets, 2023; Goldberg, 2017).