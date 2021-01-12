Assessing and monitoring resistance

Anthelmintic resistance can be gauged by performance of faecal egg count reduction tests (FECRTs; Lester and Matthews, 2014). To perform a FECRT, a FWEC should be performed prior to – and 10 to 14 days following – anthelmintic treatment. Anthelmintic data sheets have published expected percentages of egg reduction following treatment. If the percentage egg reduction achieved is less than that published on the data sheet, then either treatment has failed through underdosing or product spillage, or resistance is present. To confirm resistance, the FECRT needs to be assessed on the entire herd of horses that have high initial FWEC warranting anthelmintic treatment (ideally more than six animals), rather than an individual animal, which may have been underdosed through weight underestimation or had not received the entire intended dose. The FECRT can be calculated by assessing quantitative FWEC performed before and 10 to 14 days post-anthelmintic treatment. The FECRT based on mean FWEC of all treated animals before (day 0) and after treatment (days 10 to 14) can be calculated as follows: