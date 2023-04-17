Table 1. Treatment options for equine helminth infections in the UK, taking into account season and the results of diagnostic tests

Time

of year Action Faecal egg

count (FEC) Tapeworm test Risk assessment: suitability

for the small redworm

blood test Small redworm blood test* First treatment choice** Second option Third option

Autumn/winter Apply treatment for encysted cyathostomins or test in horses in

low transmission settings for cyathostomins.

Test for tapeworm. N/A Negative High risk assessment

including recent FEC

>200 eggs per gram

(EPG), poor pasture

hygiene*** NA Moxidectin Five-day fenbendazole

only if known sensitivity –

Low/moderate risk

assessment including

recent FEC <200 EPG,

good pasture hygiene Above serum score

cut-off for 1,000,

2,000 or 10,000 worms;

threshold selected based

on clinical assessment Moxidectin Five-day fenbendazole

only if known sensitivity –

Below serum score

cut-off for 1,000,

2,000 or 10,000 worms;

threshold selected based

on clinical assessment No anthelmintic

required – –

Positive High risk assessment

including recent FEC

>200 EPG, poor

pasture hygiene N/A Moxidectin and

praziquantel**** – –

Positive Low/moderate risk

assessment including

recent FEC <200 EPG,

good pasture hygiene Above serum score

cut-off for 1,000,

2,000 or 10,000 worms;

threshold selected based

on clinical assessment Moxidectin and

praziquantel – –

Below serum score

cut-off for 1,000,

2,000 or 10,000 worms;

threshold selected

based on clinical assessment Praziquantel 2× Pyrantel –

Rest of the year FEC every 6 to 12 weeks, depending on risk of

transmission (for example, stocking rate, age profile of

horses, dung removal practices). Tapeworm test in spring

depending on risk (for example, proportion of horses positive

in previous tests, incidence of tapeworms associated disease). Negative Negative N/A N/A No anthelmintic required – –

Positive

(strongyle eggs) Ivermectin Pyrantel (if sensitivity known

or treat and FEC reduction

test (FECRT once a year) Moxidectin

Positive

(Parascaris

eggs, more

than four

months) Fenbendazole (if sensitivity

known, or treat and FECRT

once a year) Pyrantel (if sensitivity known

or treat and FECRT once a year) –

Negative Positive Praziquantel 2× pyrantel –

Positive

(strongyle eggs) Ivermectin and praziquantel 2× pyrantel (if cyathostomin

sensitivity known or treat

and FECRT once a year) Moxidectin and

praziquantel

Positive

(strongyle and

Parascaris eggs) Pyrantel 2× (if cyathostomin

sensitivity known or treat and

FECRT once a year) Ivermectin and praziquantel

(if Parascaris sensitivity known

or resistance or treat and

FECRT once a year) –

NA – test not applicable for assessment for treatment options at this time of year or based on horse history.

*Small redworm blood test only available through veterinary practice, and recommended for use in horses at low and moderate risk of infection with recent FEC <200 EPG

grazing on paddocks with dung removal more than once a week when using to inform anthelmintic choice. Full guidelines are available at Austin Davis A4 8pp srw guidelines d8.0 0420.indd (website-editor.net)

**Ensure the correct dose of anthelmintic is always used for the weight of the horse – weight as determined by a weighbridge is the most accurate.

***Good pasture hygiene means dung removed at least once week in grazing season.