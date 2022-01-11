Arguably, the most common of these conditions is septic, due to either a puncture wound or as a complication of persistent subsolar abscesses (O’Brien and Hunt, 2014). Non-septic osteitis may be due to chronic bruising of the sole and is more often seen in athletic horses working on hard ground. It can be a sequelae to chronic pain from persistent corns, laminitis or a shoe creating an abnormal pressure point on the sole of the hoof.