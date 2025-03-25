Some of the clinical signs associated with PPID are often mistaken by owners as changes associated with ageing. Therefore, owners recognising these signs may not regard them as important enough to seek veterinary advice and animals with PPID may go undetected6. However, it has also been shown that owner are better at detecting hypertrichosis compared to a veterinary clinical examination6. Thus, the historical information provided by the owner is of importance, as well as a detailed clinical examination, to detect the clinical signs associated with PPID.