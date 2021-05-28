Nasal shedding of virus is likely to occur within 2 days of infection and often ceases alongside resolution of the fever; although isolation for a minimum of 14 days after the onset of clinical signs is recommended6. As such, the most appropriate times to collect nasopharyngeal swabs are at the time of onset of clinical signs (within two to three days of infection) through to approximately day five, although some nasal shedding can continue through to around day seven8. After this point a nasopharyngeal swab is likely to yield a false negative result, hence swabbing of in-contact horses may be more appropriate.