Additional diagnostic tools that may aid in the diagnosis include radiographic evaluation, which may show radiodensity in the caudodorsal lung fields, and clinical examination, which may identify epistaxis, increased respiratory rate, and/or effort and coughing. However, it is important to note that none of the above are pathognomonic for EIPH; many horses with EIPH do not show any radiographic or ultrasonographic abnormalities, and both coughing and epistaxis are variable findings that can also be associated with other conditions19.