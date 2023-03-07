Genetic background

Although the heritability of SEA has been shown in several horse breeds3 and a familial aggregation has been ascertained, age and external factors – such as the environment – increase the likelihood of expressing the disease. The chromosome region ECA13 has been associated with SEA in one family of Swiss warmbloods, while region ECA15 has been implicated in a different family of the same breed. The inheritance mode differed between the two families, being autosomal recessive in the first family and autosomal dominant in the second4.