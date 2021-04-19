Equine influenza Equine herpesvirus-1,4 Strangles Equine viral arteritis West Nile virus

Groups administered to and justification All equids regardless of use as virus is highly contagious and airborne. Ideally all equids, to improve herd immunity to infection. Identify high-risk groups. Breeding stallions to stop them becoming chronic virus shedders.

Routine vaccination of other equids is not recommended. Horses travelling to, or residing in, infected countries, such as parts of Europe and the US.

Groups at highest risk from infection Horses on premises with:

• high horse movement, including new arrivals of unknown disease history

• geographical proximity to unvaccinated animals

• no vaccine and biosecurity protocol

• young animals • Pregnant mares.

• Yearlings.

• Young performance horses.

• New arrivals.

• Horses travelling nationally and internationally.

• Any factor resulting in stress.

• Mature horses thought to be at greatest risk of developing neurological disease. All horses are at risk. Those at highest risk include horses on yards that:

• do not adopt a biosecurity plan that includes laboratory screening for Streptococcus equi

• contain youngstock

• fail to screen for and eradicate carriers during an outbreak

• have high horse movement – for example, competition horses Breeding horses, particularly stallions. Horses travelling to regions where disease is endemic. Horses in, or travelling to, countries during vector season, where infection is possible.

Age of animals for commencement* Licensed from five to six months of age. Usually recommended to commence from at least six months old, when maternally derived antibody levels have declined. Licensed from five months of age. Licensed from four months of age. Licensed from nine months of age. Licensed from six months of age.

Primary course requirements* V1 at day zero.

V2 four to six weeks later. V1 at day zero.

V2 four to six weeks later. V1 at day zero.

V2 four weeks later. V1 at day zero.

V2 three to six weeks later. V1 at day zero.

V2 three to five weeks later.

Onset of immunity* Two weeks after V2. Not reported, but likely to be two weeks after V2. Two weeks after V2. Three weeks after V2. However, some horses may not demonstrate a response after V2 and require a third primary dose to illicit a response. Three weeks after V2.

Booster frequency* and timing of administration First booster (V3) given five months after V2.

Licensed for annual administration, but scientific evidence suggests a more frequent administration will provide a greater level of protection.

Many benefits from increasing the frequency of boosters to biannually. This is particularly important when mixing of horses is occurring, a region has heightened virus activity, or all horses are the same amount of time from vaccination

Pregnant mares should receive a booster four to six weeks before foaling. Non-breeding horses should receive six-monthly boosters. Following the primary course, pregnant mares should be vaccinated at five, seven and nine months of pregnancy. Every three months to maintain immunity. A priming response is maintained for up to six months after primary vaccination; therefore, boosters can be given up to six-month intervals. Can also booster horses strategically when risk is increased (must have previously had a primary course) – for example, during an outbreak or during the competition season. Every six months, but usually administered before the breeding season commences. It is reported that a degree of protection should be achieved with annual boosters, but this schedule has not been fully validated.

Additional requirements** The highest level of immunity is detected two to four weeks after booster vaccination. Timing boosters for when risk of exposure is highest is advised. It may also be advisable for a population to stagger its vaccination to avoid immunity dips in the population. When using vaccination, a population approach should be applied by ensuring all resident horses are vaccinated on a premises and additional, complementary biosecurity measures are adopted. Be aware that vaccination with the currently available product in the UK will affect interpretation of S equi serology. This is of particular note when conducting post outbreak testing. Equine viral arteritis is a notifiable disease in the UK. Vaccinated horses will become seropositive as the available vaccine does not have differentiation of infected from vaccinated animals (DIVA) capability. Therefore, stallions must be blood tested and confirmed to be seronegative prior to first being vaccinated, and results should be recorded in the passport. West Nile virus is a notifiable disease in the UK. Vaccination does not have DIVA capabilities, so may interfere with serological testing.

* Will be dependent on each product’s data sheet; timings of booster vaccination will be determined by the evidence obtained from scientific testing that the vaccine has undergone.