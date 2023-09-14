In managed populations, many horses will be under the 200 EPG threshold, so the number of treatments administered should be greatly reduced compared to applying a blanket treatment protocol. If many adult horses are above the 200 EPG threshold, this should flag concern that control measures are not working effectively and pasture hygiene needs to be improved. High levels of worm egg shedding may also be a red flag for possible resistance to the products being administered and an efficacy test should be performed.