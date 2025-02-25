Virus-positive samples are submitted via an industry-supported viral isolate library based at Rossdales Laboratories in Newmarket. Influenza positive samples are quickly forwarded to the Equine Virology Group at Cambridge to undergo virus isolation and whole genome sequencing in near real time, wherever possible, providing valuable insights into viral evolution, vaccine performance and transmission dynamics. This type of enhanced surveillance proved critical in 2019 when it identified that more EI outbreaks had been confirmed in the first week of January that year than during the entirety of the previous year. This early detection allowed EIDS to raise awareness across the equine industry and prompted the implementation of six-monthly booster vaccinations for racing Thoroughbreds. Molecular analysis of the isolates further revealed that the H3N8 viral strain was a novel introduction to the UK, belonging to the Florida Clade 1 (FC1) lineage.