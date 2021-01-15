More invasive biopsies are often needed to confirm a diagnosis, and these samples need to be collected by abdominal surgery. Standing laparoscopy can be used to visualise certain parts of the abdomen and collect intestinal biopsies. This is useful in cases where diagnosis is strongly suspected before surgery and the affected intestine is thought to be in a location readily accessible. However, in many cases, exploratory laparotomy is superior as it allows better visualisation of internal organs and the whole intestinal tract.