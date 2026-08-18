Factors influencing risk

Factors influencing anaesthetic risk have been extensively investigated in the literature and while some aspects are difficult to modify, the impact of others may be reduced if they are anticipated or if intervention is timely. The emergency status of a case and procedure type can influence anaesthetic risk and this association is likely to persist. Emergency procedures that did not include colic surgery incurred an anaesthetic or surgery-related mortality percentage of 2% (Mee et al, 1998a) compared to 0.63% associated with elective cases (Mee et al, 1998b).