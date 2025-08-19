We are talking about the clinical skills of palpation and physical manipulation of the equine limb. The horse’s distal limb (where most causes of lameness are located) is a paradise for the palpating practitioner. The limb has minimal soft tissue cover, so that many structures such as tendons, ligaments, bones and synovial (joint and tendon sheath) cavities can be easily identified, and swelling detectable by comparing weight-bearing limbs and their significance as a cause of pain-related lameness confirmed when pressure is applied to the affected structure – usually best with the limb raised, so the tendons and ligaments are slack.