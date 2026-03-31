The modern husbandry practices of providing excessive calories in the form of high-quality pasture and bucket feeds, physical inactivity, stabling and the use of rugs to help maintain body temperature year round all promote fat storage and/or decrease the use of stored fat, and consequently encourage the acquisition of excessive adiposity and its chronic persistence. This is further compounded by owners striving for their horses to look their “best” year round. The perception of “best” has morphed over time from horses that are well muscled for work or sport to horses that are instead well covered in fat. Many owners do not appreciate the difference between muscling and fat deposition, and the trend toward promoting increased fat deposition has been re-enforced by rewarding obesity in the show and dressage arenas, and by the frequent depiction of obese horses as role models on websites, in the equestrian press and elsewhere. Additionally, obesity is often trivialised, with obese animals depicted in cartoons, the use of endearing terms such as “cuddly”, “tubby” or “podgy”, and the lack of a social stigma associated with keeping an obese animal. By contrast, the sight of a thin or emaciated horse evokes horror and accusations of cruelty. The result is the persistence of obesity and, subsequently, ID year round.