Dopaminergic agonists such as pergolide act directly on dopamine receptors, mimicking endogenous dopamine. Two families of dopamine receptors exist: D 1 -like and D 2 -like. They are all G protein-coupled receptors. D 1 and D 5 receptors belong to the D 1 -like family, and the D 2 -like family includes D 2 , D 3 and D 4 receptors. D 1 dopamine receptors on vascular smooth muscle cells mediate vasodilation, leading to lowered blood pressure. Pergolide also has high affinity and activity to D 2 and D 3 dopamine receptors located in all brain areas, and in the substantia nigra in the thalamus, respectively, are potential roles in nausea and vomiting (emetogenic receptors). Pergolide binds and activates dopamine receptors, as well multiple other receptors such as alpha-adrenergic and serotonergic (5-hydroxytryptamine; 5HT) receptors. The alpha-1 adrenergic receptors (α1A, α1B, α1D subtypes) located in cardiac myocytes play an important role in cardiac function. Pergolide also activates serotonergic receptors – particularly 5-HT 2B subtypes – affecting the structure, integrity and function of the cardiac valves (blood leaks through the leaflets that do not close correctly).