Although NSC may often be lower in haylages, their ability to provoke higher insulin responses than hays is a concern in cases of endocrine laminitis. For maintenance requirements most forages when offered ad libitum will almost invariably represent adequate, and frequently excessive, DE intake in healthy individuals, but older horses in poor condition, and perhaps with dental and absorptive problems, may struggle to keep weight on with even free access to good-quality forage, especially if protein is low. Increased levels of exercise will require supplementary feeding as the energy requirements will not be met by forage alone.