Another factor in the acidification of equine gut contents is the ingestion of fructans from new grass. These are resistant to digestion in the small intestine and are fermented in the large intestine, with a subsequent change in the balance of the microbiome and the production of acidic conditions, driven by increases in lactic acid. This is particularly relevant to the leisure horse, which is frequently turned out to graze on new rich pastures, as the process may trigger colitis.