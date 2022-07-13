Respiratory tract: check the airflow in both nostrils, and whether any nasal discharge, asymmetry of the head, inspiratory/expiratory noise at rest or auscultate left and right lung fields (wheezes, crackles, general increased lung sounds) can be noted.

Cardiovascular system: heart rate and rhythm, and murmurs.

Temperature: pyrexia is commonly seen in infectious lower inflammatory airway conditions.

Once the clinical examination is finished, a rebreathing exam (Figure 1) should be performed. This involves placing a plastic bag over the horse’s nose (large enough to allow for several breaths). The horse breathes the same air in and out, increasing the horse’s carbon dioxide levels, resulting in the horse taking deeper breaths. The bag is then removed, causing the horse to take very deep breaths initially before returning to normal respiration. During the rebreathing exam, the lung fields are carefully auscultated, as you can hear the movement of air in the periphery of the lungs. The horse’s tolerance for this exam is very important, and the bag is removed immediately if the horse starts to cough or become distressed.