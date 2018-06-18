A short exposure time (less than 0.2 seconds) will minimise movement blur associated with breathing, though sometimes this is only possible with a gantry-mounted high-output generator. If possible, images should be obtained at maximal inspiration. High radiation exposures are often needed, so the detector should not be handheld – rather a plate stand should be used, which will also aid in reduction of movement blur. For a cranioventral radiograph, pulling the limb ipsilateral to the x-ray generator forwards will result in a sharper image, as degradation due to scatter from triceps muscle will be reduced.