Performing a BAL requires the horse to be sedated, ideally with butorphanol included in the sedation protocol for its antitussive effects (Cavanagh et al, 1976). Administration of lidocaine either via an endoscopic catheter or through the nasobronchial tube into the lower airways may reduce coughing. A BAL can be performed using a cuffed nasobronchial tube or via an endoscope. Coughing should be expected as the endoscope/tube reaches the carina and the owner should be warned of this prior to commencing the procedure. Endoscopic BAL may be preferred if a specific region is to be sampled. However, in equine asthma, pathology is typically distributed equally throughout the pulmonary parenchyma and, although regional aspiration may yield samples with slightly differing cytological profiles, this is unlikely to alter the clinical interpretation (Mazan, 2015; Kutasi et al, 2011).