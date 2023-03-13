Similarly, intra-articular anaesthesia of the stifle (the medial and lateral femorotibial joints and femoropatellar joint) improved or abolished induced foot lameness (Radtke et al, 2020). Up to 50% improvement (confirmed by objective gait analysis) within 30 minutes was reported in three out of nine horses. It is proposed that while abolition of – or a greater than 50% improvement in – lameness within 30 minutes is likely to indicate stifle region pain, less than 50% improvement within 30 minutes or substantial improvement after 30 minutes may not reflect pain localised to the stifle region.