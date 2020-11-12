Daily hoof care is of paramount importance, as poor hoof hygiene can reduce hoof quality and, coupled with mineral-deficient diets and excessive or uncontrolled exercise, can lead to long-term hoof damage and lameness. Routine farriery performed every four to six weeks ensures feet are properly trimmed, balanced and shod to meet a horse’s work demands (Figure 1). Clients should be advised to keep arenas, paddocks and stalls in safe condition to prevent injury from nails, broken fences or potholes. General health practices, such as deworming programmes and vaccinations, will help limit systemic illness that may have knock-on effects on predisposing the horse to injury.