Traumatic muscle injuries are also and increasingly common causes of recognised poor performance in horses, particularly in athletic and competition animals. These injuries occur when muscle tissue is damaged due to excessive strain, direct trauma, overexertion or accidents, such as slipping or falling. Muscle injuries may affect any part of the body, but they commonly occur in the back, neck, shoulder and hindquarters. Horses involved in racing, jumping, dressage and eventing are especially at risk because of the high physical demands placed on their muscles. Poor conditioning, fatigue, inadequate warm-up and sudden increases in workload can increase the likelihood of injury.