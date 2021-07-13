Diagnostic analgesia

Perineural nerve blocks and intra-articular anaesthesia of the equine limbs – and their function in diagnostic evaluations – are well documented4,5. The interpretation of responses to the blocks can be difficult, especially in abolishing and assessing horses with subtle lameness. Subchondral bone pain, incomplete fractures and OA may be inconsistently abolished by intra-articular analgesia, as it does not penetrate the subchondral bone sufficiently. In these cases, peripheral nerve blocks may work better. A similar issue is seen in articular pain, which may arise from more than one source (for example, synovium, periarticular ligaments or subchondral bone) where peripheral nerve blocks may be more appropriate5. False negative responses due to a variance in the neuroanatomy can make interpretation very difficult. It should be stated that intra-articular blocks are not benign procedures and, if these are to be performed, full aseptic technique must be followed to avoid causing a septic arthritis.