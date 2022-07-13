Chronic foot pain can be due to a variety of disorders and a range of management strategies is available to practitioners, from remedial farriery to surgical neurectomy. Dau et al (2020) reported a case series on the use of two per cent ammonium chloride as a neurolytic agent. This case series, while limited to just 10 horses, indicated that 3ml of the solution injected perineurally to the palmar digital nerves resulted in lameness improvement for up to two months in up to 72 per cent of horses. This improvement did appear to inversely correlate to the severity of radiographic lesions (Dau et al, 2020).