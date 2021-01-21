Owners recognise laminitis in approximately half of cases that are subsequently diagnosed as laminitis by a vet. Undefined lameness, foot abscesses, colic and stiffness are common reasons for owner-requested veterinary visits in owner-unrecognised cases. Therefore, further targeted owner education is required to raise awareness of the clinical signs that have been shown to be most commonly associated with laminitis, rather than those commonly perceived to be present. Providing owners with a list of potential clinical signs to be aware of, including questions relating to management and clinical history of their animals, could encourage more rapid and proactive decision-making.