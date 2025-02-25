Should forage be found to be significantly hyperinsulinaemic (for example, insulin greater than 75mIU/L), then the test can be repeated after soaking the hay (where soaked hay is being checked then weigh dry prior to soaking), an alternative hay can be checked or straw can be mixed with the hay. Mixing straw with hay can be very effective in reducing insulin responses to forage while not significantly limiting forage access. However, this should be gradually introduced over no less than two to three weeks. Native ponies will generally tolerate up to 50% of the diet as straw, although greater care should be taken in other breeds, such as Warmbloods, to avoid the risk of colon impaction. In the early period, dentition should be checked, droppings output should be monitored and water intake encouraged.