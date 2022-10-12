Following its registration in the UK in 2003, oral omeprazole has dominated the management of both squamous and glandular gastric disease, and it remains the only medicine registered for the management of equine squamous gastric disease (ESGD). However, following trends in human medicine, other alternatives are being explored to improve treatment of squamous disease. No products are registered for the management of equine glandular gastric disease (EGGD). Omeprazole monotherapy is no longer considered effective for the treatment of glandular disease1,2 and recent clinical research has identified a number of unregistered alternatives that merit further investigation.