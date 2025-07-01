Studies with long-acting injectable omeprazole suggest that a duration of effective acid suppression of as little as three weeks can result in healing of EGGD lesions. As such, if oral omeprazole is used and significant improvement has not been noted after four to six weeks of treatment, then longer-term treatment seems unlikely to be beneficial. Instead, attention to how the medication(s) are being given should be addressed, and if compliance is good, a change in treatment may be more sensible (for example, to esomeprazole or injectable omeprazole) rather than persisting with the same treatment for several months.