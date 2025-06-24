Negative pressure therapy

Negative pressure would therapy (NPWT) or vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) has been used extensively in humans to improve wound healing. This treatment modality refers to the application of sub-atmospheric pressure of about 125mmHg to the wound. This is achieved by using an evacuation tube seated in a foam dressing and secured to the area using a barrier drape, and several layers of waterproof cellophane to provide an airtight seal at the skin margins of the wound. The end of the tube is then connected to a drainage tube and pump providing a continuous or interrupted negative pressure of 125mmHg. The main indication for this therapy is the reduction in dead space and removal of exudates. This will result in oedema reduction, removal of debris and increased dermal perfusion. It will also release growth factors and reduce the number of bacteria within the wound.