One publication reported as much as 9% of oral lesions and/or blood on commissure of lips in sport horses, 52% of acute oral lesions after eventing and 84% of acute oral lesions after racing in trotters. Associated with lesions created using inappropriate bits, incorrect fitting of nosebands also resulted in an associated painful pressure over the muzzle region, together with injuries to the cheeks/bar/corner of the lips. Some horses were also deemed unable to chew or swallow saliva. In addition, a tight noseband can also cause compression of the nerves and blood vessel of the face as well as the mouth/temporomandibular joint/neck/hyoid apparatus, resulting in a stressful effect (HR/cortisol/thermography/behaviour)10. To improve excessive tightening, noseband/curb chain detailed protocols for measuring band tightness have been provided for each discipline and there is an aim to create a positive list of authorised nosebands11. The new FEI device currently used to measure noseband tightness is an example of welfare changes made based on scientific data and implemented in order to improve equine welfare.