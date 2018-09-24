sealed lips

freedom from oral pain

a jowl angle greater than 100°

freedom and maximised length of its head/neck pendulum

Oddly enough, the rules for horse sports seldom permit the first two needs and riders often deny the last two. Yet, even when a bit is mandated, they could all be provided and would work wonders for performance, according to the author. At the same time, it would be a kindness to the horse, extend its working life, and save it from many an injury and disease. The health and safety of both horse and rider would be improved. It would reduce the cost of horse ownership and, by improving horse welfare and reducing accidents, render equestrian sport less open to criticism.