Dexamethasone is typically used by IV injection in an emergency situation and then daily or every other day by IV or IM injection until signs improve. If owners do not want to perform injections, or more chronic treatment is required, the injectable formulation can be administered orally, or an extemporaneous paste designed for use in horses can be used. The use of oral dexamethasone is off-licence and should be administered with informed consent and consideration of the cascade. When using dexamethasone orally the dose should be increased 20% (if administered by mouth) to 50% (if added to feed) relative to the injectable dose as not all of it will be absorbed.