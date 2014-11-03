Lesions may resolve spontaneously if the underlying causes are eliminated. Systemic treatment is rarely necessary because virtually all cases will respond to the topical treatment outlined for the treatment of staphylococcal dermatitis. If there is no response to appropriate management and topical treatment, then the diagnosis should be questioned and further investigations should be performed to investigate other primary or underlying causes. If systemic treatment is required then penicillin is highly effect tive. The organism is extremely durable in the environment and may survive within crust material for years (Scott and Miller, 2003).