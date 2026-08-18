Fetotomy refers to reduction in the size of a dead fetus by a number of cuts, to enable easier passage through the birth canal and avoids the costs and risks associated with a C-section when you are confident the fetus is deceased. Although rarely used and often regarded as presenting significant risk of reproductive trauma for the mare, when a partial (1-3 cut) fetotomy is performed by an experienced clinician in a good candidate with minimal swelling of the reproductive tract, it can be a safe technique that does not impair short-term fertility (Abernathy-Young et al, 2012).