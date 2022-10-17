The perception of “best” has morphed over time, from horses that are well muscled for work or sport to horses that are instead well covered in fat. Many owners do not appreciate the difference between muscling and fat deposition, and the trend towards promoting increased fat deposition has been re-enforced by rewarding obesity in the show and dressage arenas, and by the frequent depiction of obese horses as role models on websites, in the equestrian press and elsewhere.