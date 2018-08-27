Levothyroxine is appropriate in horses that exhibit “weight loss resistance”, and is not advocated prior to appropriate management changes being implemented and their impact reviewed after four to six weeks. Levothyroxine may also be appropriate as an adjunct to dietary management in horses that cannot be exercised33. It is imperative diet is controlled in conjunction with the administration of levothyroxine, or the increase in metabolic rate and appetite that occurs will reduce weight loss.