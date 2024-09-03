Benefits of nebulisation

Nebulisation enables delivery of medications direct to the lungs and lower airways, reducing the side effects that may be associated with systemic administration. For example, corticosteroids are one of the most effective drug therapies for managing equine asthma due to their potent anti-inflammatory action2,3. While systemic corticosteroids are effective, especially during acute flare-ups, they can cause significant side effects, including adrenal suppression and immunosuppression4.