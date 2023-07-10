Cresty neck score is also less reliable, as the crest contains a large amount of fibrous tissue that will remain even with marked loss of adipose tissue. Therefore, neither are useful for monitoring weight loss. Instead, it is important to find markers that provide owners with gratification, and heart and belly girth are, therefore, the most suitable. It is also important to consider regular veterinary check-ins to ensure the weight loss is going according to plan, and allow any necessary adjustments to be made.