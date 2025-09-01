Performance-limiting conditions

Two of the most common lower respiratory conditions impacting performance are equine asthma and exercise-induced pulmonary haemorrhage (EIPH). Equine asthma affects horses at all levels of activity, with severe forms estimated to impact 14% of the UK horse population.2 In the racing industry, equine asthma is the second most frequent cause of poor performance after orthopaedic disorders.3 Triggered by airborne allergens such as dust, mould or pollen, it causes chronic inflammation, airway thickening, and excess mucus. Without early intervention, progressive airway remodelling can occur, with long-term implications for welfare and performance.